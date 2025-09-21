മുന്‍ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 21 Sept 2025 10:50 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 Sept 2025 10:50 AM IST
News Summary - Former expatriate dies in his homeland
മസ്കത്ത്: ദീര്ഘകാലം മസ്കത്തിലെ ഹെയ്ലില് കുടുംബത്തോടൊപ്പം പ്രവാസജീവിതം നയിച്ചിരുന്ന തൃശൂര് സ്വദേശി നാട്ടില് നിര്യാതനായി.
പാവറട്ടി വെന്മേനാട് ഖാദിരിയ്യ മസ്ജിദിന് സമീപം താമസിക്കുന്ന ചക്കനാത്ത് ഫാറൂഖ് (ടെലിഫോണ് എക്സ്ചേഞ്ച്-80) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഭാര്യ: സുലൈഖ ഫാറൂഖ്. മക്കള്: ഷഫീഖ് ഫാറൂഖ്, ഫാഖിഹ് ഫാറൂഖ്, ഷാജി ഹനീഫ, ഷാഹിന മുഹമ്മദ് യാസീന്. മരുമക്കള്: ഹനീഫ എടക്കഴിയൂര്, മുഹമ്മദ് യാസീന് ഒരുമനയൂര്, നഷീജ ഷെഫീഖ്, ഷഹീന ഫാക്കിഹ്.
