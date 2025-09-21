Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    21 Sept 2025 10:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Sept 2025 10:50 AM IST

    മുന്‍ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

    മുന്‍ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി
    ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ്

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ദീ​ര്‍ഘ​കാ​ലം മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ലെ ഹെ​യ്‌​ലി​ല്‍ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം പ്ര​വാ​സ​ജീ​വി​തം ന​യി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന തൃ​ശൂ​ര്‍ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി.

    പാ​വ​റ​ട്ടി വെ​ന്‍മേ​നാ​ട് ഖാ​ദി​രി​യ്യ മ​സ്ജി​ദി​ന് സ​മീ​പം താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന ച​ക്ക​നാ​ത്ത് ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ് (ടെ​ലി​ഫോ​ണ്‍ എ​ക്‌​സ്‌​ചേ​ഞ്ച്-80) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഭാ​ര്യ: സു​ലൈ​ഖ ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ്. മ​ക്ക​ള്‍: ഷ​ഫീ​ഖ് ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ്, ഫാ​ഖി​ഹ് ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ്, ഷാ​ജി ഹ​നീ​ഫ, ഷാ​ഹി​ന മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് യാ​സീ​ന്‍. മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ള്‍: ഹ​നീ​ഫ എ​ട​ക്ക​ഴി​യൂ​ര്‍, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് യാ​സീ​ന്‍ ഒ​രു​മ​ന​യൂ​ര്‍, ന​ഷീ​ജ ഷെ​ഫീ​ഖ്, ഷ​ഹീ​ന ഫാ​ക്കി​ഹ്.

    Former expatriate dies in his homeland
