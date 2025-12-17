Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Dec 2025 7:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Dec 2025 7:50 AM IST

    മു​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    മു​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ്

    Listen to this Article

    സ​ലാ​ല: മു​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ ചെ​ങ്ങ​ന്നൂ​ർ വെ​ൺ​മ​ണി നി​വാ​സി മേ​ലേ​വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ജെ​റോം വി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് (68) നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി.ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ലം റൈ​സൂ​ത്ത് സി​മ​ന്റ് ക​മ്പ​നി ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ആ​റു വ​ർ​ഷം മു​ൻ​പാ​ണ് നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്. ഒ​രു വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി അ​സു​ഖ​ബാ​ധി​ത​നാ​യി കി​ട​പ്പി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഭാ​ര്യ ത്രേ​സ്യാ​മ്മ ജേ​ക്ക​ബ്, റൈ​സു​ത്ത് സി​മ​ന്റ് ക​മ്പ​നി ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യ ജെ​റോം ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് മ​ക​നാ​ണ്, മ​ക​ൾ ജീ​ന ജേ​ക്ക​ബ്. സം​സ്ക്കാ​രം ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 11ന് ​വെ​ൺ​മ​ണി സെ​ഹി​യോ​ൻ മാ​ർ​ത്തോ​മ പ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Oman Newsalappuzha nativeFormer expatriategulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Former expatriate becomes homeless in the country
