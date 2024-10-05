Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Oct 2024 6:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Oct 2024 6:43 AM GMT

    അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി രാ​ജ്യം വി​ടാ​ന്‍ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ള്‍ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ല്‍

    arrest
    അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി രാ​ജ്യംവി​ടാ​ന്‍ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ

    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി രാ​ജ്യം വി​ടാ​ന്‍ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ റോ​യ​ല്‍ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. വ​ട​ക്ക​ന്‍ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ല്‍ കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ര്‍ഡ് വി​ഭാ​ഗം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് ബോ​ട്ടു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ ക​ട​ക്കാ​ന്‍ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച 13 പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    പ്ര​തി​ക​ള്‍ ഏ​ഷ്യ​ന്‍ രാ​ജ്യ​ക്കാ​രാ​ണ്. ഇ​വ​ര്‍ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന ബോ​ട്ടും പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. പ്ര​തി​ക​ള്‍ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS: Foreigners Oman News Arrest
    News Summary - Foreigners who tried to leave the state illegally were arrested
