Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Aug 2025 7:57 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Aug 2025 7:57 AM IST

    നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​യ​റാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​യ​റാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​വ​ർ

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ക​ട​ല്‍ മാ​ർ​ഗം രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​യ​റാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    ഏ​ഷ്യ​ന്‍ രാ​ജ്യ​ക്കാ​രാ​യ മൂ​ന്നു ആ​ളു​ക​ളെ​യാ​ണ് മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ന്‍ഡ് കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ര്‍ഡ് വി​ഭാ​ഗം പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. ഖ​സ​ബ് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍നി​ന്നാ​ണ് നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​യ​റ്റ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ ഇ​വ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    പ്ര​തി​ക​ള്‍ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച ബോ​ട്ട് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഇ​വ​ര്‍ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​താ​യും റോ​യ​ല്‍ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:ForeignersOman NewsarrestedInfiltrate
    News Summary - Foreigners arrested for trying to infiltrate
