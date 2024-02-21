Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Feb 2024 5:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Feb 2024 5:17 AM GMT

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി വി​ദേ​ശി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    drugs
    പി​ടി​കൂടി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്​

    മ​സ്​​ക​ത്ത്​: വ​ൻ​തോ​തി​ൽ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി വി​ദേ​ശി​യെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്തു. ബു​റൈ​മി ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ആ​ണ്​ ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​നാ​യ പ്ര​തി​യെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. ഇ​യാ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ 115 കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം ഹഷീ​ഷും 11 കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ൽ മെ​താം​ഫെ​റ്റാ​മൈ​നും പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsArrested with drugs
    News Summary - Foreigner arrested with drugs
