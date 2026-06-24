പൊതുമര്യാദ ഇല്ലായ്മ; വിദേശ വനിതകൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

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Posted Ondate_range 24 Jun 2026 8:49 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 Jun 2026 8:49 AM IST
പൊതുമര്യാദ ഇല്ലായ്മ; വിദേശ വനിതകൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
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News Summary - Foreign women arrested for lack of public decency
മസ്കത്ത്: പൊതുമര്യാദക്ക് നിരക്കാത്ത പ്രവൃത്തികളിൽ ഏർപ്പെട്ട ഏഷ്യൻ വംശജരായ വിദേശ വനിതകളുടെ സംഘത്തെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
മസ്കത്ത് ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ് ഇവരെ പിടികൂടിയത്. അറസ്റ്റിലായവർക്കെതിരെയുള്ള നിയമനടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയായി വരികയാണെന്ന് ആർ.ഒ.പി അറിയിച്ചു.
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