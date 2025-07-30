Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഫുട്ബാൾ ടൂർണമെന്റും...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 30 July 2025 8:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 July 2025 8:37 AM IST

    ഫുട്ബാൾ ടൂർണമെന്റും രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഫുട്ബാൾ ടൂർണമെന്റും രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പും
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സ​ലാ​ല ബ്ര​ദേ​ഴ്സ് എ​ഫ്.​സി ഹോം ​ലീ​ഗി​ൽ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളാ​യ

    മാ​ക്സ് മ​ദ​നി എ​ഫ്.​സി ട്രോ​ഫി​യു​മാ​യി

    സ​ലാ​ല: ബ്ര​ദേ​ഴ്സ് എ​ഫ്.​സി നി​ർ​മ​ൽ മെ​മ്മോ​റി​യ​ൽ ഹോം ​ലീ​ഗ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    ഔ​ഖ​ദ് സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റി​ൽ മ​ദ​നി എ​ഫ്.​സി വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളാ​യി. മി​ക​ച്ച ക​ളി​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യി സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖി​നെ​യ​ും കീ​പ്പ​റാ​യി ഫാ​രി​സി​നെ​യും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. റ​ഹീ​സ് ആ​ണ് ടോ​പ് സ്കോ​റ​ർ. ശി​ഹാ​ബ് കു​ന്ന​ത്ത്, മി​ഥു​ൻ, ബ​ച്ചു എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    സു​ധാ​ക​ര​ൻ, ഷൗ​ക്ക​ത്ത് കോ​വാ​ർ, ന​സീ​ബ്, അ​ലി, എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. ഇ​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഖാ​ബൂ​സ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി ബ്ല​ഡ് ബാ​ങ്കി​ൽ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന​വും ന​ട​ത്തി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:football tournamentOman NewsBlood Donation CampBrothers FC
    News Summary - Football tournament and blood donation camp
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X