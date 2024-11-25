Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Nov 2024 7:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Nov 2024 7:09 AM GMT

    ‘ഫോ​ക്ക​സ് മെ​ഹ്ഫി​ൽ’ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    Focus Mehfil
    ‘ഫോ​ക്ക​സ് മെ​ഹ്ഫി​ൽ’ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി ഡോ.​ അ​ന​സ് ക​ട​ലു​ണ്ടി സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഫോ​ക്ക​സ് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ റീ​ജി​യ​ൻ ഫാ​മി​ലി സം​ഗ​മം 'ഫോ​ക്ക​സ് മെ​ഹ്ഫി​ൽ' സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സീ​ബ് അ​ൽ ഖു​സൈ​ന ഫാം ​ഹൗ​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​മ​ട​ക്കം നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത ഗ്രൂ​പ്പു​ക​ളാ​യി തി​രി​ച്ച് വി​വി​ധ​യി​നം ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള സ​മ്മാ​ന വി​ത​ര​ണ​വും ന​ട​ന്നു. ഡോ. ​അ​ന​സ് ക​ട​ലു​ണ്ടി പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി. റ​ഷാ​ദ് ഒ​ള​വ​ണ്ണ, ജു​വൈ​ദ് കെ ​അ​രൂ​ർ, ഹ​നീ​ഫ് പു​ത്തൂ​ർ, ജ​രീ​ർ പാ​ല​ത്ത്, ശ​ബാ​ബ് വ​യ​നാ​ട് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Oman NewsFocus MehfilFocus International Oman Region
    News Summary - Focus Mehfil
