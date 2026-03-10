Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 10 March 2026 12:54 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 March 2026 12:54 PM IST

    ലഹരിമരുന്നുമായി അഞ്ച് യമനികൾ മിർബാത്തിൽ പിടിയിൽ

    ലഹരിമരുന്നുമായി അഞ്ച് യമനികൾ മിർബാത്തിൽ പിടിയിൽ
    സലാല: ഒമാൻ സമുദ്രാതിർത്തി വഴി നിയമവിരുദ്ധമായി ലഹരിമരുന്ന് കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ച അഞ്ച് യമൻ സ്വദേശികളെ കോസ്റ്റ് ഗാർഡ് പോലീസ് പിടികൂടി.

    മിർബാത്ത് വിലായത്തിന് സമീപം നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിലാണ് ഇവർ സഞ്ചരിച്ചിരുന്ന ബോട്ട് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തത്.പിടിച്ചെടുത്ത ബോട്ടിൽ നിന്ന് വൻതോതിൽ മയക്കുമരുന്ന് കണ്ടെടുത്തു. പിടികൂടിയവർക്കെതിരെയുള്ള നിയമനടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണ്.

