Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Sept 2025 11:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Sept 2025 11:28 AM IST

    മ​ത്സ്യ​ബ​ന്ധ​ന വ​ല​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു

    സ​മു​ദ്ര പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി​ക്ക് ദോ​ഷ​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​യാ​ണ് ഈ ​വ​ല​ക​ൾ
    മ​ത്സ്യ​ബ​ന്ധ​ന വ​ല​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു
    സ​ലാ​ല: സ​ലാ​ല തു​റ​മു​ഖം വ​ഴി ക​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച 241 നി​രോ​ധി​ത മ​ത്സ്യ​ബ​ന്ധ​ന വ​ല​ക​ൾ (സ്‌​കോ​ർ​പ്പി​യ​ൻ വ​ല​ക​ൾ) ഒ​മാ​ൻ ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ സ​മു​ദ്ര പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി​ക്ക് ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യ ദോ​ഷ​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​യാ​ണ് ഈ ​വ​ല​ക​ൾ. അ​തി​നാ​ൽ ഇ​വ​യു​ടെ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ​വും വി​പ​ണ​ന​വും ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ നി​രോ​ധി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Oman Newsseizedfishing nets
    News Summary - Fishing nets seized
