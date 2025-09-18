Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 18 Sept 2025 11:28 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Sept 2025 11:28 AM IST
മത്സ്യബന്ധന വലകൾ പിടിച്ചെടുത്തുtext_fields
News Summary - Fishing nets seized
Listen to this Article
സലാല: സലാല തുറമുഖം വഴി കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ച 241 നിരോധിത മത്സ്യബന്ധന വലകൾ (സ്കോർപ്പിയൻ വലകൾ) ഒമാൻ കസ്റ്റംസ് പിടികൂടി. രാജ്യത്തെ സമുദ്ര പരിസ്ഥിതിക്ക് ഗുരുതരമായ ദോഷമുണ്ടാക്കുന്നവയാണ് ഈ വലകൾ. അതിനാൽ ഇവയുടെ ഉപയോഗവും വിപണനവും ഒമാനിൽ നിരോധിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
