Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 3 April 2024 6:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 April 2024 6:25 AM GMT

    പ​ട​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​മാ​ൻ ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി

    siezed fireworks
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തേ​ക്ക്​ ക​ട​ത്തി​യ വ​ൻ​തോ​തി​ലു​ള്ള പ​ട​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​മാ​ൻ ക​സ്റ്റം​സ്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വ​ള​രെ വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​മാ​യി ഒ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച നി​ലാ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഹ​മാ​സ പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​രാ​ണ്​ ഇ​വ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:FireworksOman NewsCustoms
    News Summary - Fireworks seized by Oman Customs
