Madhyamam
    Oman
    3 Dec 2024 3:43 AM GMT
    3 Dec 2024 3:43 AM GMT

    മ​ബേ​ല ഗോ​ഡൗ​ണി​ൽ വ​ൻ അ​ഗ്നി​ബാ​ധ​

     മ​ബേ​ല ഗോ​ഡൗ​ണി​ലെ തീ ​പി​ടി​ത്തം സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് ​അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് മ​ബേ​ല ഗോ​ഡൗ​ണി​ൽ വ​ൻ അ​ഗ്നി​ബാ​ധ. ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല. വ​ൻ നാ​ശ​ന​ഷ്ടം ക​ണ​ക്കാ​ക്കാ​ക്കു​ന്നു. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് ​അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​​നു​ള്ള കാ​ര​ണ​ത്തെ കു​റി​ച്ച് അ​റി​വാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:FireOmann NewsMabela Godown
    News Summary - fire in Mabela godown
