Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Jan 2025 12:09 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Jan 2025 12:09 PM IST

    വാ​ദി അ​ൽ ഖൂ​ദ് ഡാം ​പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ന് വെ​ടി​ക്കെ​ട്ട്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ന്റെ അ​ഞ്ചാം സ്ഥാ​നാ​രോ​ഹ​ണ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വെ​ടി​ക്കെ​ട്ട് ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ദേ​ശീ​യ ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ടേ​റി​യ​റ്റ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ വാ​ദി അ​ൽ ഖൂ​ദ് ഡാം ​പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്ത് രാ​ത്രി എ​ട്ടു​മ​ണി​ക്കാ​യി​രി​ക്കും ക​രി​മ​രു​ന്ന് പ്ര​യോ​ഗം.

