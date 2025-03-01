Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​റി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​റി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു
    കാ​റി​ന് തീ ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത് അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന​സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ കാ​റി​ന് തീ ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ല.​ ആ​മീ​റാ​ത്ത്-​ബൗ​ഷ​ർ റോ​ഡി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം.

    സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ (സി​.ഡി.​എ.​എ) അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ത്തി തീ ​അ​ണ​ച്ചു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണം അ​റി​വാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:Oman NewsFire Break
