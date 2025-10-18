Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    18 Oct 2025 9:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    18 Oct 2025 9:51 AM IST

    ഇ​ബ്രി​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം; ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല

    ഇ​ബ്രി​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം; ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല
    ഇ​ബ്രി വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ വീ​ട്ടി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം 

    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഇ​ബ്രി വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. വീ​ട്ടി​ലാ​ണ് തീ ​പ​ട​ർ​ന്ന​ത്.

    വി​വ​ര​മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ​യു​ട​ൻ ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യാ​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ചു. ആ​ർ​ക്കും ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മു​ള്ള​താ​യി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    Oman News ibri gulf news malayalam Fire breaks out
    Fire breaks out in Ibri; no damage reported
