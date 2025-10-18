Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 18 Oct 2025 9:51 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Oct 2025 9:51 AM IST
ഇബ്രിയിൽ തീപിടിത്തം; ആളപായമില്ലtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Fire breaks out in Ibri; no damage reported
Listen to this Article
മസ്കത്ത്: ഇബ്രി വിലായത്തിലെ കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ തീപിടിത്തം. വീട്ടിലാണ് തീ പടർന്നത്.
വിവരമറിഞ്ഞയുടൻ ദാഖിലിയാത്ത് ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റി അധികൃതർ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി തീയണച്ചു. ആർക്കും ആളപായമുള്ളതായി റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ല.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story