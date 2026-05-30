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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസീബിൽ വർക്ക്‌ഷോപ്പിൽ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 30 May 2026 7:22 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 May 2026 7:22 AM IST

    സീബിൽ വർക്ക്‌ഷോപ്പിൽ തീപിടിത്തം

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    സീബിൽ വർക്ക്‌ഷോപ്പിൽ തീപിടിത്തം
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    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    മസ്കത്ത്: സീബ് വിലായത്തിലെ പണിശാലയിൽ ഉണ്ടായ തീപിടിത്തം സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റി സേനാംഗങ്ങൾ നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കി. അപകടത്തിൽ ആർക്കും പരിക്കില്ല

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