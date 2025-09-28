Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസീബിൽ ഫാക്ടറിക്ക്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Sept 2025 11:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Sept 2025 11:03 AM IST

    സീബിൽ ഫാക്ടറിക്ക് തീപിടിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സീബിൽ ഫാക്ടറിക്ക് തീപിടിച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന​സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ സീ​ബ് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഫാ​ക്ട​റി​ക്ക് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മൊ​ന്നും ഇ​ല്ല. ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ വേ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ൽ വ​ൻ ദു​ര​ന്ത​മാ​ണ് ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണം അ​റി​വാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman Newsgulf news malayalamFire breaks out
    News Summary - Fire breaks out at Sibil factory
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X