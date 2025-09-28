സീബിൽ ഫാക്ടറിക്ക് തീപിടിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 28 Sept 2025 11:03 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Sept 2025 11:03 AM IST
സീബിൽ ഫാക്ടറിക്ക് തീപിടിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Fire breaks out at Sibil factory
Listen to this Article
മസ്കത്ത്: മസ്കത്ത് ഗവർണറേറ്റിൽ സീബ് വിലായത്തിൽ ഫാക്ടറിക്ക് തീപിടിച്ചു. കഴിഞ്ഞദിവസമാണ് സംഭവം. ആളപായമൊന്നും ഇല്ല. ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റിയിലെ അഗ്നിശമന സേനാംഗങ്ങൾ എത്തിയാണ് തീ നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കിയത്. സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റിയുടെ വേഗത്തിലുള്ള ഇടപെടൽ വൻ ദുരന്തമാണ് ഒഴിവാക്കിയത്. തീപിടിത്തത്തിന്റെ കാരണം അറിവായിട്ടില്ല.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story