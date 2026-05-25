സീബിലെ ഫർണിച്ചർ നിർമാണശാലയിൽ തീപിടിത്തം; ആർക്കും പരിക്കില്ല

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Posted Ondate_range 25 May 2026 10:15 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 May 2026 10:15 AM IST
സീബിലെ ഫർണിച്ചർ നിർമാണശാലയിൽ തീപിടിത്തം; ആർക്കും പരിക്കില്ലtext_fields
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News Summary - Fire breaks out at furniture manufacturing plant in Seeb; no one injured
മസ്കത്ത്: മസ്കത്ത് ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ സീബിൽ ഫർണിച്ചർ നിർമാണ ശാലയിലുണ്ടായ തീപിടുത്തം സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റി അഗ്നിശമന സേനാംഗങ്ങൾ അണച്ചു. അതോറിറ്റിയുടെ മസ്കത്ത് ഗവർണറേറ്റ് വിഭാഗം സ്ഥലത്തെത്തിയാണ് തീ പൂർണമായും നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കിയത്. അപകടത്തിൽ ആർക്കും പരിക്കുകളോ ജീവഹാനിയോ സംഭവിച്ചിട്ടില്ലെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
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