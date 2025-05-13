Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 13 May 2025 12:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 May 2025 12:18 AM IST

    നി​സ്‍വ​യി​ൽ വാ​ണി​ജ്യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ന് തീ ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    നി​സ്‍വ​യി​ൽ വാ​ണി​ജ്യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ന് തീ ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു
    തീപി​ടി​ത്തം അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: നി​സ്‍വ​യി​ൽ വാ​ണി​ജ്യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ന് തീ ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ല്ല. ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​റി​വാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    Gulf NewsOman Newsgulf news malayalamFire Breakout
    News Summary - Fire breaks out at commercial establishment in Nishvay
