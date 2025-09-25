Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Sept 2025 11:39 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Sept 2025 11:39 AM IST

    ഇബ്രിയിൽ വാണിജ്യസ്ഥാപനത്തിന് തീപിടിച്ചു

    ഇബ്രിയിൽ വാണിജ്യസ്ഥാപനത്തിന് തീപിടിച്ചു
    ഇ​ബ്രി: ദാ​ഹി​റ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ ഇ​ബ്രി വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ വാ​ണി​ജ്യ​സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​ര​ക്കി​ല്ല. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന​സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​​​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsOman Newsibricommercial establishmentfire breaks
    News Summary - Fire breaks out at commercial establishment in Ibri
