Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    20 July 2025 11:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    20 July 2025 11:37 AM IST

    സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ താ​മ​സ​ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ലെ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം ന​ട​ന്ന സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    സ​ലാ​ല: സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ താ​മ​സ​കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു; എ​ട്ടു​പേ​രെ ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു. ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ല. സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ലെ തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ഔ​ഖാ​ദ് പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം.

    ദോ​ഫാ​റി​ലെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന​സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​വ​രു​ടെ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​നി​ല തൃ​പ്തി​ക​ര​മ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

