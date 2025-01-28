Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    28 Jan 2025 7:52 AM IST
    28 Jan 2025 7:52 AM IST

    മ​ത്ര​യി​ല്‍ താ​മ​സ​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    മ​ത്ര​യി​ല്‍ താ​മ​സ​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന്

    തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത് അ​ഗ്‌​നി​ശ​മ​ന

    സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ മ​ത്ര വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ താ​മ​സ​കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ലെ അ​പ്പാ​ര്‍ട്ട്‌​മെ​ന്റി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ല. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. സി​വി​ല്‍ ഡി​ഫ​ന്‍സ് ആ​ന്റ് ആം​ബു​ല​ന്‍സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ അ​ഗ്‌​നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. തീ​പ്പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണം വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

