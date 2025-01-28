Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 Jan 2025 7:52 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Jan 2025 7:52 AM IST
മത്രയില് താമസക്കെട്ടിടത്തിന് തീപിടിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - fire at Matra residence
മസ്കത്ത്: മസ്കത്ത് ഗവര്ണറേറ്റിലെ മത്ര വിലായത്തില് താമസകെട്ടിടത്തിലെ അപ്പാര്ട്ട്മെന്റിന് തീപിടിച്ചു. ആർക്കും പരിക്കില്ല. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് സംഭവം. സിവില് ഡിഫന്സ് ആന്റ് ആംബുലന്സ് അതോറിറ്റിയിലെ അഗ്നിശമന സേനാംഗങ്ങള് സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി തീ നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കി. തീപ്പിടിത്തത്തിന്റെ കാരണം വ്യക്തമായിട്ടില്ല.
