സലാലയിൽ സ്പോഞ്ച് ഫാക്ടറിയിൽ തീപിടിത്തം; രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനവുമായി സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ്

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സലാലയിൽ സ്പോഞ്ച് ഫാക്ടറിയിൽ തീപിടിത്തം; രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനവുമായി സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ്text_fields
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News Summary - Fire at a sponge factory in Salalah; Civil Defense carries out rescue operations
സലാല: ദോഫാർ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ ഔഖദ് ഇൻഡസ്ട്രിയൽ ഏരിയയിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന സ്പോഞ്ച് ഫാക്ടറിയിലും ഗോഡൗണിലും തീപിടിത്തം. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം അർധരാത്രിയാണ് തീപിടിത്തമുണ്ടായത്.വിവരമറിഞ്ഞ് ദോഫാർ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റി സംഘങ്ങൾ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി തീയണക്കാനുള്ള ശ്രമങ്ങൾ നടത്തി. ദോഫാറിലെ വിവിധ സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ്, ആംബുലൻസ് കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുള്ള സംഘങ്ങളും രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനത്തിൽ പങ്കാളികളായി.
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