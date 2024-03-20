Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    20 March 2024
    20 March 2024

    ബഹ്‌ലയിൽ ഫാമിന്​ തീ പിടിച്ചു

    bahla farm got fire
    ബ​ഹ്‌​ല​യി​ലെ കാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ഫാ​മി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം അ​ഗ്​​നി​ശ​മ​ന​സേ​നാം​ഗം അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ ഫാ​മി​ന്​ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ബ​ഹ്‌​ല വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ കാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ഫാ​മി​ലാ​ണ്​ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്​. ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ല. ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

