Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Jan 2025 11:12 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Jan 2025 11:12 AM IST

    സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ല്‍ കൃ​ഷി​യി​ട​ത്തി​ല്‍ തീ​പ്പി​ടി​ത്തം

    സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ല്‍ കൃ​ഷി​യി​ട​ത്തി​ല്‍ തീ​പ്പി​ടി​ത്തം
    സ​ലാ​ല വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ കൃ​ഷി​യി​ട​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പിടി​ച്ച​ത് അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു 

    സ​ലാ​ല: ദോ​ഫാ​ര്‍ ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സ​ലാ​ല വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ കൃ​ഷി​യി​ട​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പ്പി​ടി​ച്ചു.

    ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ഉ​ച്ച​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് പു​ല്ലി​ന് തീ ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്. ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല. സി​വി​ല്‍ ഡി​ഫ​ന്‍സ് ആ​ന്‍ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ന്‍സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യ​ലെ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    തീ​പ്പി​ടി​ത്ത കാ​ര​ണം അ​റി​വാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

