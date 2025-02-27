Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഇ​സ്‌​കി​യി​ൽ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Feb 2025 8:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Feb 2025 8:59 AM IST

    ഇ​സ്‌​കി​യി​ൽ കൃ​ഷി​യി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഇ​സ്‌​കി​യി​ൽ കൃ​ഷി​യി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    തീപി​ടി​ത്തം അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ഇ​സ്‌​കി വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ കൃ​ഷി​യി​ട​ത്തി​ല്‍ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ആ​ര്‍ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് സി​വി​ല്‍ ഡി​ഫ​ന്‍സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ന്‍സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.​മാ​ലി​ന്യ​ത്തി​നാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​ഗ്‌​നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ എ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കാ​നാ​യി വേ​ണ്ട ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf Newsfarm fire
    News Summary - Farm fire in Iski
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X