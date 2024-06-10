Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 10 Jun 2024 6:52 AM GMT
    date_range 10 Jun 2024 6:52 AM GMT

    യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി

    യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി
    ഹ​ജ്ജി​നു​പോ​കു​ന്ന ശൈ​ഖ് അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ ഉ​സ്താ​ദി​ന് മ​ത്ര കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ന​ൽ​കി​യ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ്


    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ഹ​ജ്ജി​നു വേ​ണ്ടി യാ​ത്ര പോ​കു​ന്ന ശൈ​ഖ് അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ ഉ​സ്താ​ദി​ന് മ​ത്ര കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പു ന​ൽ​കി.

    ഫൈ​സ​ൽ മാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    മ​ത്ര​യി​ലെ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി ഏ​റെ അ​ടു​ത്ത ബ​ന്ധം കാ​ത്തു​സൂ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​യാ​ളാ​ണ്​ ഉ​സ്താ​ദ്. അ​ഫ്താ​ബ് എ​ട​ക്കാ​ട്, അ​സീ​സ് ശി​വ​പു​രം, ബ​ഷീ​ർ കി​ട​ഞ്ഞി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും നാ​സ​ർ പ​യ്യ​നൂ​ർ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞു.

