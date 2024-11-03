Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    3 Nov 2024 1:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Nov 2024 1:25 AM GMT

    ഡോ​ക്ട​ര്‍ ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ള്‍ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ല്‍കി

    ഡോ. ​പ്ര​ദീ​പ് ശ്രീ​ധ​ര​നും ഡോ. ​സു​മം നാ​യ​ര്‍ക്കും സൂ​റി​ലെ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​ക​ര്‍ ന​ൽ​കി​യ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ്

    സൂ​ര്‍: സൂ​റി​ലെ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ല്‍ ദീ​ര്‍ഘ​കാ​ല​ത്തെ സേ​വ​ന​ത്തി​നു​ശേ​ഷം ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ പ്ര​വാ​സ​ത്തി​ല്‍നി​ന്നും പ​ടി​യി​റ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന ഡോ. ​പ്ര​ദീ​പ് ശ്രീ​ധ​ര​നും പ​ങ്കാ​ളി ഡോ. ​സു​മം നാ​യ​ര്‍ക്കും സൂ​റി​ലെ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​ക​ര്‍ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ല്‍കി.

    ഡോ​ക്ട​റു​ടെ വ​സ​തി​യി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ല്‍ സ്നേ​ഹോ​പ​ഹാ​ര​വും ന​ല്‍കി. അ​ജി​ത്ത്, എ.​കെ. സു​നി​ല്‍, നീ​ര​ജ് പ്ര​സാ​ദ്, സ​ജീ​വ​ന്‍ ആ​മ്പ​ല്ലൂ​ര്‍, കെ. ​പ്ര​കാ​ശ​ന്‍, സു​നി​ല്‍കു​മാ​ര്‍, സ​ന്തോ​ഷ്, രൂ​പേ​ഷ്, സു​ന്ദ​ര​ന്‍ മോ​ഹ​ന​ന്‍, അ​ശോ​ക് കു​മാ​ര്‍, ബി​ജു, സൗ​മ്യ ബി​ജു എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsFarewell
