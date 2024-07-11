Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 11 July 2024 6:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 July 2024 6:43 AM GMT

    യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ്​ ന​ൽ​കി

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: സേ​വ​ന കാ​ലാ​വ​ധി പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന ജോ​ർ​ഡ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ അം​ജ​ദ് കു​ഹേ​വി​ക്ക്​ ഒ​മാ​ൻ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സ​യ്യി​ദ്​ ബ​ദ​ർ ഹ​മ​ദ്​ അ​ൽ​ബു​സൈ​ദി യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ്​ ന​ൽ​കി. കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യി​ൽ ഉ​ഭ​യ​ക​ക്ഷി ബ​ന്ധം വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​​ളെ ബു​സൈ​ദി അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദി​ച്ചു. അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​റു​ടെ ഭാ​വി ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ന്​ വി​ജ​യാ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​രു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsFarewell
