Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 20 Nov 2025 1:05 PM IST
    date_range 20 Nov 2025 1:05 PM IST

    ആ​മി​റാ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​റം​ഗ കു​ടും​ബം മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    ആ​മി​റാ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​റം​ഗ കു​ടും​ബം മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ആ​മി​റാ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​റം​ഗ ഒ​മാ​നി കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തെ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. ആ​മി​റാ​ത്തി​ലെ അ​ൽ​കി​യ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്താ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ഒ​രു കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ലെ ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വും ഭാ​ര്യ​യും നാ​ല് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​മാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഉ​റ​ക്ക​ത്തി​നി​ടെ കാ​ർ​ബ​ൺ മോ​ണോ​ക്സൈ​ഡ് വാ​ത​കം ശ്വ​സി​ച്ച​താ​കാം മ​ര​ണ​കാ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്റെ പ്രാ​ഥ​മി​ക നി​ഗ​മ​നം. മ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ കാ​ര​ണം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​ൻ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം തു​ട​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:Royal oman policeOmanObituary
