Posted Ondate_range 20 Nov 2025 1:05 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Nov 2025 1:05 PM IST
ആമിറാത്തിൽ ആറംഗ കുടുംബം മരിച്ച നിലയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Family of six found dead in Emirates
മസ്കത്ത്: ആമിറാത്തിൽ ആറംഗ ഒമാനി കുടുംബത്തെ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. ആമിറാത്തിലെ അൽകിയ പ്രദേശത്താണ് സംഭവം. ഒരു കുടുംബത്തിലെ ഭർത്താവും ഭാര്യയും നാല് കുട്ടികളുമാണ് മരിച്ചത്.
ഉറക്കത്തിനിടെ കാർബൺ മോണോക്സൈഡ് വാതകം ശ്വസിച്ചതാകാം മരണകാരണമെന്നാണ് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസിന്റെ പ്രാഥമിക നിഗമനം. മരണത്തിന്റെ യഥാർഥ കാരണം കണ്ടെത്താൻ അന്വേഷണം തുടരുകയാണ്.
