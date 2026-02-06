Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Feb 2026 11:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Feb 2026 11:31 AM IST

    ഫാ​മി​ലി​യ -26​കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മം ഇ​ന്ന്

    ഫാ​മി​ലി​യ -26​കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മം ഇ​ന്ന്
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മാ​ർ ഗ്രീ​ഗോ​റി​യോ​സ് ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് മ​ഹാ ഇ​ട​വ​ക​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മം ഫാ​മി​ലി​യ - 26 വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. റൂ​വി സെ​ന്റ്. തോ​മ​സ് ച​ർ​ച്ചി​ൽ വൈ​കി​ട്ട് ആ​റു മു​ത​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​ശ​സ്ത മോ​ട്ടി​വേ​ഷ​ണ​ൽ സ്പീ​ക്ക​റും കൗ​ൺ​സി​ല​റും എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​നു​മാ​യ പി.​എം.​എ ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ മു​ഖ്യ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തും.

