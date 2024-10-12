Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Oct 2024 5:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Oct 2024 5:25 AM GMT

    പൊ​ലീ​സ് ച​മ​ഞ്ഞ് പ​ണം ത​ട്ടി​യ​വ​ര്‍ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ല്‍

    arrest
    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: തെ​ക്ക​ന്‍ ശ​ര്‍ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ല്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ച​മ​ഞ്ഞ് പ​ണ​വും മൊ​ബൈ​ല്‍ ഫോ​ണു​ക​ളും ത​ട്ടി​യെ​ടു​ത്ത ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ റോ​യ​ല്‍ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ജ​അ​ലാ​ന്‍ ബ​നീ ബൂ ​അ​ലി വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ര​ണ്ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ ക​ബ​ളി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും നി​ര്‍ബ​ന്ധ​പൂ​ര്‍വം പ​ണ​വും ഫോ​ണു​ക​ളും കൈ​ക്ക​ലാ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ഇ​വർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Oman NewsFake policeArrest
