Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    21 Sept 2025 7:28 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Sept 2025 7:28 PM IST

    അവധിക്കുപോയ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    അവധിക്കുപോയ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    ബിജു

    മസ്‌കത്ത്: അവധിക്കുപോയ ഒമാൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ആലപ്പുഴ ഹരിപ്പാട് ചേപ്പാട് കാഞ്ഞൂർ തീർത്ഥത്തിൽ ബിജു (48) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഒമാനിലെ ഹരിപ്പാട് കൂട്ടായ്മ പ്രസിഡന്റായിരുന്നു.

    ഒമാനിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങാനിരിക്കെയായിരുന്നു മരണം. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ കാർത്തികേയൻ. മാതാവ്: പൊന്നമ്മ. ഭാര്യ: നിഷ. മകൾ: തീർഥ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: കലേഷ് ബാബു, ബിന്ദു അനിൽ. സംസ്കാരം ഹരിപ്പാട്ടെ വീട്ടുവളപ്പിൽ.

    TAGS:diedAlappuzhaOman expatriatehomelandHaripad native
