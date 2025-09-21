Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
21 Sept 2025 7:28 PM IST
21 Sept 2025 7:28 PM IST
അവധിക്കുപോയ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
News Summary - Expatriate who went on vacation died in homeland
മസ്കത്ത്: അവധിക്കുപോയ ഒമാൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ആലപ്പുഴ ഹരിപ്പാട് ചേപ്പാട് കാഞ്ഞൂർ തീർത്ഥത്തിൽ ബിജു (48) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഒമാനിലെ ഹരിപ്പാട് കൂട്ടായ്മ പ്രസിഡന്റായിരുന്നു.
ഒമാനിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങാനിരിക്കെയായിരുന്നു മരണം. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ കാർത്തികേയൻ. മാതാവ്: പൊന്നമ്മ. ഭാര്യ: നിഷ. മകൾ: തീർഥ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: കലേഷ് ബാബു, ബിന്ദു അനിൽ. സംസ്കാരം ഹരിപ്പാട്ടെ വീട്ടുവളപ്പിൽ.
