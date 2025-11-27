Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Nov 2025 6:04 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Nov 2025 6:04 PM IST

    ചികിത്സക്കായി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയ പ്രവാസി നിര്യാതനായി

    ചികിത്സക്കായി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയ പ്രവാസി നിര്യാതനായി
    ഹസന്‍

    Listen to this Article

    മത്ര (മസ്കത്ത്): മസ്കത്ത് മത്രയിൽ പ്രവാസിയായ മലയാളി നാട്ടിൽ ചികിത്സയിൽ കഴിയവേ നിര്യാതനായി. മത്ര കോര്‍ണീഷ് ഗേറ്റില്‍ കഫറ്റീരിയ നടത്തി വന്നിരുന്ന ഹസന്‍ (40) ആണ് നാട്ടില്‍ മരണപ്പെട്ടത്. തളിപ്പറമ്പ് കുറുമാത്തൂര്‍ ചൊറുക്കുള സ്വദേശിയായ ഹസന്‍ പ്രമേഹ ബാധിതനായി ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെയാണ് മരണം.

    അബ്ദുല്ല-ഫാത്തിമ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകനാണ്‌. അന്‍സിലയാണ് ഭാര്യ. വിദ്യാർഥികളായ മിസ്അല്‍, മാസിയ എന്നിവര്‍ മക്കളാണ്. മത്രയില്‍ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്ന നസീർ, സിദ്ദിഖ്, റഊഫ് എന്നിവര്‍ സഹോദരങ്ങളാണ്‌.

    TAGS:oman obituarymatraKannur Native DeadHotel cafe and cafeteria
    News Summary - Expatriate who went home for treatment dies
