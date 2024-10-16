Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Oct 2024 5:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Oct 2024 5:17 AM GMT

    ആ​ദ്യ​കാ​ല പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    Obit news
    മ​ത്ര: ആ​ദ്യ​കാ​ല പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ദീ​ര്‍ഘ​കാ​ലം മ​ത്ര​യി​ല്‍ പ്ര​വാ​സ ജീ​വി​തം ന​യി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന ത​ല​ശ്ശേ​രി ക​തി​രൂ​ര്‍ പൊ​ന്ന്യം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹി​മാ​ന്‍ എ​ന്ന അ​ന്ദു​ക്ക​യാ​ണ് നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. മ​ത്ര​യി​ല്‍ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന റ​ഹീം സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​നാ​ണ്.

    Girl in a jacket

