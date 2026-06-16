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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightപാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Jun 2026 2:41 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Jun 2026 2:41 PM IST

    പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    കണ്ണമ്പ്ര സ്വദേശി ശിവദാസൻ (50) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്
    പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    മസ്കത്ത്: പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശിയായ പ്രവാസി ഒമാനിലെ അൽഖൂദിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കണ്ണമ്പ്ര മണ്ണപ്ര കൊളയക്കാട് വീട്ടിൽ വേലായുധൻ- പൊന്നു ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൻ ശിവദാസൻ (50) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഭാര്യ: രാധാമണി. കെ.എം.സി.സി കെയർ വിങ് നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ മരണാനന്തര നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മെഡിക്കൽ സിറ്റി ഹേസ്പിറ്റലിൽ എംബാമിങ് നടത്തിയ ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച നാട്ടിലേക്ക് അയക്കും.

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    TAGS:Death NewsexpatriateGulf NewsMuscatOmanPalakad newsObituary
    News Summary - expatriate from palakkad passes away in oman
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