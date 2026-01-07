Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഒമാനിലെ പ്രവാസി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Jan 2026 4:16 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Jan 2026 4:55 PM IST

    ഒമാനിലെ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഒമാനിലെ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അഷ്റഫ് കക്കറ

    Listen to this Article

    മത്ര (മസ്കത്ത്): ഒമാനിലെ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി. കണ്ണൂര്‍ കൂത്തുപറമ്പ് മെരുമ്പായി കണ്ടന്‍കുന്ന് സ്വദേശി അഷ്റഫ് കക്കറയാണ് (59) നാട്ടില്‍ നിര്യാതനായത്. 40 വര്‍ഷക്കാലമായി മത്രയില്‍ വിവിധ കച്ചവടരംഗങ്ങളില്‍ പ്രവർത്തിച്ചിരുന്ന വ്യക്തിത്വമായിരുന്നു .

    അസുഖ ബാധിതനായി ഏതാനും നാളുകള്‍ക്ക് മുമ്പ് ചികിത്സക്കായി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങിയതാണ്. സീനത്താണ് ഭാര്യ. മക്കള്‍: സുഹൈല്‍, അഫ്‍ലഹ്, അല്‍ഫിയ, ശമ്മാസ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kannur Native DeadOman expatriatetrader deathObituary
    News Summary - expatriate died in home
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X