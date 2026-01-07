Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 7 Jan 2026 4:16 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 Jan 2026 4:55 PM IST
ഒമാനിലെ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - expatriate died in home
Listen to this Article
മത്ര (മസ്കത്ത്): ഒമാനിലെ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില് നിര്യാതനായി. കണ്ണൂര് കൂത്തുപറമ്പ് മെരുമ്പായി കണ്ടന്കുന്ന് സ്വദേശി അഷ്റഫ് കക്കറയാണ് (59) നാട്ടില് നിര്യാതനായത്. 40 വര്ഷക്കാലമായി മത്രയില് വിവിധ കച്ചവടരംഗങ്ങളില് പ്രവർത്തിച്ചിരുന്ന വ്യക്തിത്വമായിരുന്നു .
അസുഖ ബാധിതനായി ഏതാനും നാളുകള്ക്ക് മുമ്പ് ചികിത്സക്കായി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങിയതാണ്. സീനത്താണ് ഭാര്യ. മക്കള്: സുഹൈല്, അഫ്ലഹ്, അല്ഫിയ, ശമ്മാസ്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story