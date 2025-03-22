Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    പ്ര​വാ​സി കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ സ​മൂ​ഹ നോ​മ്പു​തു​റ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    പ്ര​വാ​സി കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച സ​മൂ​ഹ

    നോ​മ്പു​തു​റ

    സ​ലാ​ല: പ്ര​വാ​സി കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ഗ​ർ​ബി​യ​യി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഉ​സ്മാ​ൻ വാ​ടാ​ന​പ്പ​ള്ളി നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. ഡോ. ​കെ.​സ​നാ​ത​ന​ൻ , ഒ.​അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ, ഡോ. ​അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ് ,രാ​കേ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ, റ​സ​ൽ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്, പ​വി​ത്ര​ൻ കാ​രാ​യി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു. ഈ​പ്പ​ൻ പ​ന​ക്ക​ൽ, വി.​ല​ക്ഷ്മ​ണ​ൻ, കൊ​ല്ലം ഗോ​പ​കു​മാ​ർ, ത​മ്പി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    X