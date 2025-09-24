Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    24 Sept 2025 11:02 AM IST
    എട്ട് കിലോ കഞ്ചാവുമായി ​പ്രവാസി വിമാനത്താവളത്തില്‍ പിടിയില്‍

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ബാ​ഗേ​ജി​ല്‍ ഒ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ല്‍ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് ക​ട​ത്തി​യ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യെ മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ല്‍ ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് വി​ഭാ​ഗം പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ജ​ന​റ​ല്‍ ഫോ​ര്‍ കോം​പാ​റ്റി​ങ് ഡ്ര​ഗ്‌​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സൈ​ക്കോ​ട്രോ​പി​ക് സ​ബ്സ്റ്റ​ന്‍സ​സ് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്. പ്ര​തി ഏ​ഷ്യ​ന്‍ രാ​ജ്യ​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​ണ്. എ​ട്ട് കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്ത​ു. പ്ര​തി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി റോ​യ​ല്‍ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman Newsgulf newsgulf news malayalam
