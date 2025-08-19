Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Aug 2025 8:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Aug 2025 8:42 AM IST

    വ​ൻ​തോ​തി​ൽ മ​ദ്യ​വു​മാ​യി പ്ര​വാ​സി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    വ​ൻ​തോ​തി​ൽ മ​ദ്യ​വു​മാ​യി പ്ര​വാ​സി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​ദ്യം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വ​ലി​യ അ​ള​വി​ലു​ള്ള മ​ദ്യ​വു​മാ​യി പ്ര​വാ​സി​യെ അ​ൽ വു​സ്ത ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള​യാ​ളാ​ണ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ക്കാ​യി സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​വ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​വ.

    ഹൈ​മ​യി​ലെ സ്‌​പെ​ഷ​ൽ ടാ​സ്‌​ക്‌​ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് യൂ​നി​റ്റു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് അ​ൽ വു​സ്ത ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ആ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​യെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - Expatriate arrested with large quantity of alcohol
