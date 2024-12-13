Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Dec 2024 8:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Dec 2024 8:31 AM GMT

    സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ലെ മു​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    സ​ലാ​ല: മു​പ്പ​ത് വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ല​ധി​കം സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്ന മ​ല​പ്പു​റം തി​രൂ​ർ ചെ​മ്പ്ര സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കോ​യ (74) നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. പ്ര​മേ​ഹ ബാ​ധി​ത​നാ​യി ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​രു​ന്നു. ഒ​മാ​നി വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ലേ​ബ​റാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം. അ​ഞ്ച് വ​ർ​ഷം മു​മ്പാ​ണ് സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് തി​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഭാ​ര്യ: സൈ​ന​ബ നാ​ല് മ​ക്ക​ളാ​ണു​ള്ള​ത്. മ​ക​ൻ ഹ​ബീ​ബ് സ​ലാ​ല അ​റ​ബ്ടെ​ക്കി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്ത് വ​രു​ന്നു. മ​യ്യി​ത്ത് ചെ​മ്പ്ര ജു​മാ അ​ത്ത് പ​ള്ളി ഖ​ബ​റി​സ്ഥാ​നി​ൽ മ​റ​വ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsPassed Away
