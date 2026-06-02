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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഇവ അസോസിയേഷൻ കുടുംബ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Jun 2026 9:18 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Jun 2026 9:18 PM IST

    ഇവ അസോസിയേഷൻ കുടുംബ സംഗമം

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    ഇവ അസോസിയേഷൻ കുടുംബ സംഗമം
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    സലാല: സലാലയിലെ ആലപ്പുഴ ജില്ലക്കാരുടെ കൂട്ടായ്‌മയായ ഈസ്റ്റ്‌ വെനീസ്‌ അസോസിയേഷൻ (ഇവ) കുടുംബ സംഗമം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. ദാരീസിലെ ഫാം ഹൗസിൽ നടന്ന പരിപാടിയിൽ പ്രസിഡന്റ്‌ ഹരികുമാർ ചേർത്തല അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു.

    സി.വി.സുദർശനൻ, സജീബ്‌ ജലാൽ, മിനി മധു സുനിത, സുനിൽ കുമാർ, ആനന്ദ്‌, അബ്‌ദുൽ കലാം, മുരളീധരൻ, ഹരീഷ് കുമാർ എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു. വിവിധ കലാ പരിപാടികളും ആലപ്പുഴയുടെ ചരിത്രവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട മത്സരങ്ങളും നടന്നു. നിരവധി പേർ പങ്കെടുത്തു.

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    TAGS:Family ReunionOman
    News Summary - Eva Association Family Reunion
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