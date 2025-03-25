Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    25 March 2025 10:21 PM IST
    Updated On
    25 March 2025 10:21 PM IST

    മസ്തിഷ്‍കാഘാതം; എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചു

    മസ്തിഷ്‍കാഘാതം; എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചു
    മസ്കത്ത്: എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശി മസ്തിഷ്‍കാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചു. ചോറ്റാനിക്കരയിലെ പ്രജിത് പ്രസാദ് (35) ആണ് മസ്കത്തിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ മരിച്ചത്.

    നാല് വർഷമായി ഷാഹി ഫുഡ്സ് ആൻഡ് സ്പൈസസിൽ എം.ഐ.എസ് അനലിസ്റ്റായി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ പ്രസാദ്. മാതാവ്: സോനി സുദർശൻ. ഭാര്യ: പൂജ ഗോപിനാഥൻ. മകൻ: ശ്രീഹരി പ്രജിത്.

    നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ടോടെ നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:death news
    News Summary - Ernakulam native dies in Oman
