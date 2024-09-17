ഹൃദയാഘാതം; എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 17 Sep 2024 12:53 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 17 Sep 2024 12:53 PM GMT
ഹൃദയാഘാതം; എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Ernakulam Native died in oman
മസകത്ത്: എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചു. കാക്കനാട് ഐ.എം.ജിക്ക് സമീപത്തെ ബൈത്തുൽ ആമിറിലെ ആസിഫ് അലി (45) ആണ് ഗൂബ്രയിൽ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ മരിച്ചത്.
ഗൾഫാർ കമ്പനിയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: ഖാലിദ് ശൈഖ് മുഹമ്മദ്. മാതാവ്: മുജീബുന്നിസ.ഭാര്യ:പർവീൻ.മക്കൾ: അസിയ, അഖ്സ (വിദ്യാർഥികൾ, ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ ഗൂബ്ര). നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്കുകൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.
