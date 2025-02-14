Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Feb 2025 8:26 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Feb 2025 8:26 AM IST

    ഇ​റ വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​ന്ന്

    ഇ​റ വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​ന്ന്
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം ജി​ല്ല​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ഇ​റ​യു​ടെ വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച അ​ൽ മ​ഹാ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ക​ലാ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ , നാ​ട്യ​ക​ല മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ദൃ​ശ്യ​വി​രു​ന്ന്, മെ​ന്റ​ലി​സം ഷോ​യും പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റു​കൂ​ട്ടു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​രാ​യ ഫൈ​സ​ൽ പൊ​ഞ്ഞ​ശേ​രി, അ​നീ​ഷ് സൈ​ദ്, ബി​ബു ക​രീം, ബാ​ബു മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്, അ​ലി​ഭാ​യ്, ജി​തി​ൻ വി​നോ​ദ്, മു​ബാ​റ​ക് മൂ​സ, ഷി​യാ​സ് മ​ജീ​ദ്, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ത​യ്യി​ബ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsAnnual celebration
    News Summary - ernakulam district people's association ira's annual celebration will be held today
