Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    13 May 2025 12:03 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 May 2025 12:03 PM IST

    ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ വി​ത​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക് ബൈ​ക്ക്; പൈ​ല​റ്റ് പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യു​മാ​യി ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം

    ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ വി​ത​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക് ബൈ​ക്ക്; പൈ​ല​റ്റ് പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യു​മാ​യി ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം
    ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക് ബൈ​ക്ക് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ വി​ത​ര​ണ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ഒ​രു പൈ​ല​റ്റ് പ​ദ്ധ​തി ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത, ആ​ശ​യ​വി​നി​മ​യ, വി​വ​ര സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം ധാ​ര​ണപ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ

    ഒ​പ്പു​വെ​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക് ബൈ​ക്ക് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ വി​ത​ര​ണ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ഒ​രു പൈ​ല​റ്റ് പ​ദ്ധ​തി ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത, ആ​ശ​യ​വി​നി​മ​യ, വി​വ​ര സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം ധാ​ര​ണാ​പ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​പ്പു​വെ​ച്ചു. രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തു​ട​നീ​ളം പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​വും സു​സ്ഥി​ര​വു​മാ​യ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​രി​ഹാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നെ പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം വി​ക​സി​പ്പി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത വി​ശാ​ല​മാ​യ ഗ്രീ​ൻ മൊ​ബി​ലി​റ്റി പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണ് ഈ ​സം​രം​ഭം.

