    ഈ​ദ് സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    പ്ര​വാ​സി കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഈ​ദ് സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ഉ​സ്മാ​ൻ വാ​ടാ​ന​പ്പ​ള്ളി സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    സ​ലാ​ല: പ്ര​വാ​സി കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ ഈ​ദ് സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഗ​ർ​ബി​യ​യി​ൽ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി ഈ​പ്പ​ൻ പ​ന​ക്ക​ൽ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഉ​സ്മാ​ൻ വാ​ടാ​ന​പ്പ​ള്ളി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ തൊ​ക്കോ​ടി, സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ നേ​ത്യ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഗാ​ന​മേ​ള​യും ന​ട​ന്നു. ജി​നേ​ഷ് ആ​റ്റി​ങ്ങ​ൽ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ഹൈ​ദ്രോ​സ് ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

