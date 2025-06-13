Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 Jun 2025 11:16 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 Jun 2025 11:16 AM IST
ഈദ് അവധി: നിസ്വയിൽ മുവാസലാത്ത്ബസിനെ ആശ്രയിച്ചത് 4,200 ലധികം യാത്രക്കാർtext_fields
News Summary - Eid holiday: More than 4,200 travelers rely on Muwasalat Bus in Niswaj
മസ്കത്ത്: ഈദ് അവധിക്കാലത്ത് നിസ്വ വിലായത്തിൽ മുവാസലാത്ത് ബസിനെ ആശ്രയിച്ചത് 4,200ലധികം യാത്രക്കാർ. ജൂൺ അഞ്ച് മുതൽ എട്ടുവരെയുള്ള ദിനങ്ങളിലാണ് ഇത്രയും ആളുകൾ ബസിനെ ആശ്രയിച്ചത്.
പൊതുഗതാഗതാഗത സംവിധാനം, തിരക്ക് കുറക്കുന്നതിലുംതിരക്കേറിയ സമയങ്ങളിൽ സൗകര്യപ്രദമായ യാത്രാ ഓപ്ഷനുകൾ വാഗ്ദാനം ചെയ്യുന്നതിലും വർധിച്ചുവരുന്ന പൊതുജന അവബോധത്തെയാണ് ഈ വർധനവ് പ്രതിഫലിപ്പിക്കുന്നതെന്ന് അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
