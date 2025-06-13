Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഈ​ദ് അ​വ​ധി:...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 11:16 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 11:16 AM IST

    ഈ​ദ് അ​വ​ധി: നി​സ്‍വ​യി​ൽ​ മു​വാ​സ​ലാ​ത്ത്ബ​സി​നെ ആ​ശ്ര​യി​ച്ച​ത് 4,200 ല​ധി​കം യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഈ​ദ് അ​വ​ധി: നി​സ്‍വ​യി​ൽ​ മു​വാ​സ​ലാ​ത്ത്ബ​സി​നെ ആ​ശ്ര​യി​ച്ച​ത് 4,200 ല​ധി​കം യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഈ​ദ് അ​വ​ധി​ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത് നി​സ്‍വ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ മു​വാ​സ​ലാ​ത്ത് ബ​സി​നെ ആ​ശ്ര​യി​ച്ച​ത് 4,200ല​ധി​കം യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ. ജൂ​ൺ അ​ഞ്ച് മു​ത​ൽ എ​ട്ടു​വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള ദി​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​ത്ര​യും ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ ബ​സി​നെ ആ​ശ്ര​യി​ച്ച​ത്.

    പൊ​തു​ഗ​താ​ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത സം​വി​ധാ​നം, തി​ര​ക്ക് കു​റ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ലും​തി​ര​ക്കേ​റി​യ സ​മ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സൗ​ക​ര്യ​പ്ര​ദ​മാ​യ യാ​ത്രാ ഓ​പ്ഷ​നു​ക​ൾ വാ​ഗ്ദാ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​ലും വ​ർ​ധി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്ന പൊ​തു​ജ​ന അ​വ​ബോ​ധ​ത്തെ​യാ​ണ് ഈ ​വ​ർ​ധ​ന​വ് പ്ര​തി​ഫ​ലി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:muwasalat busGulf NewsEid Holidaytravelers
    News Summary - Eid holiday: More than 4,200 travelers rely on Muwasalat Bus in Niswaj
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X