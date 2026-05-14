ഗാലയിൽ ഈദ് ഗാഹ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കും

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 14 May 2026 9:09 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 May 2026 9:09 AM IST
ഗാലയിൽ ഈദ് ഗാഹ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Eid Gah will be organized at Gala
മസ്കത്ത്: ബലിപെരുന്നാളിന് ഗാല ഈദ് ഗാഹ് വിപുലമായ സൗകര്യങ്ങളോടെ സുബൈർ ഓട്ടോ മോട്ടിവിന് എതിർവശത്തുള്ള അൽ റൂസൈഖി ഗ്രൗണ്ടിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുമെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു. വർഷങ്ങളായി നിരവധി പേർ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്ന ഈദ് ഗാഹിൽ സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് പ്രത്യേക സൗകര്യം ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നതാണ്. നമസ്കാര സമയം-രാവിലെ 6.05
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story