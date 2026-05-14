Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഗാലയിൽ ഈദ് ഗാഹ്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 14 May 2026 9:09 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 May 2026 9:09 AM IST

    ഗാലയിൽ ഈദ് ഗാഹ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഗാലയിൽ ഈദ് ഗാഹ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കും
    cancel

    മസ്‌കത്ത്: ബലിപെരുന്നാളിന് ഗാല ഈദ് ഗാഹ് വിപുലമായ സൗകര്യങ്ങളോടെ സുബൈർ ഓട്ടോ മോട്ടിവിന് എതിർവശത്തുള്ള അൽ റൂസൈഖി ഗ്രൗണ്ടിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുമെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു. വർഷങ്ങളായി നിരവധി പേർ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്ന ഈദ് ഗാഹിൽ സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് പ്രത്യേക സൗകര്യം ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നതാണ്. നമസ്കാര സമയം-രാവിലെ 6.05

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsEid Ul AdhaOmanEid Gah
    News Summary - Eid Gah will be organized at Gala
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X