Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 29 May 2025 3:03 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 May 2025 3:03 PM IST

    ബലിപെരുന്നാൾ; ഒമാനിൽ അഞ്ച് ദിവസം അവധി

    മസ്കത്ത്: ബലിപെരുന്നാളിനോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് ഒമാനിൽ പൊതുഅവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. പൊതു-സ്വകാര്യ മേഖലയിൽ ജൂൺ അഞ്ച് മുതൽ ഒമ്പതുവരെയാണ് അവധി. വാരാന്ത്യദിനങ്ങളു​ൾപ്പെടെ അഞ്ച് ദിവസം അവധി ലഭിക്കും.

    10ന് ഓഫിസുകളും മറ്റും പതിവുപോലെ തുറന്ന് പ്രവർത്തിക്കും. അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചതോടെ നാടും നഗരവും പെരുന്നാൾ അവധിയിലേക്ക് നീങ്ങിത്തുടങ്ങി.

    News Summary - Eid al-Adha: Five-day holiday in Oman
